GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Northern Colorado is planning in-person commencement activities this spring and a return to in-person learning this fall. UNC president Andy Feinstein made the announcement Monday.
Feinstein said UNC graduation ceremonies in May will be planned for in-person with details being worked out over the next month.
For the fall semester, students will return to full in-person learning, activities and events.
UNC will work closely with Colorado on coronavirus guidelines to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.