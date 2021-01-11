(CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol troopers warned semi-truck drivers to slow down through the Interstate 70 mountain corridor. An officer responded to a semi-truck that used a runaway ramp and stopped near the top on Sunday.
This happened on the west side of the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels near Silverthorne.
“Thankfully this driver was aware of the surroundings, being a good reminder to never stop in front of a ramp,” CSP said on social media.
A trooper later snapped a picture showing another semi-truck driver being pulled over for going 81 mph in a 35 mph zone heading west through the tunnels. CSP says the speed limit is 45 mph heading west down Vail.
“You must pay attention as lives are at stake,” CSP said.