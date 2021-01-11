DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Lottery says since no one has yet won the Mega Millions jackpot, it is now sitting at $615 million. The next drawing is Tuesday.
Breaking news! The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night was just increased to $615 MILLION. How high will it go? Nobody knows! pic.twitter.com/gbiqHO066I
— Colorado Lottery (@ColoLottery) January 11, 2021
On Wednesday, a drawing will be held for the Powerball Jackpot which is an estimated $550 million. This could be the 9th largest jackpot in Powerball history, and the highest Powerball jackpot since March 2019.
Lottery officials say this could also be the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot in history if won.
Colorado Lottery officials say two people did win big over the weekend playing the Powerball and Colorado Lotto+ with $100,000 and $250,000 winning tickets.