DENVER (CBS4) — After a three-decades-long ban, pit bulls are now allowed to be adopted in Denver, under a breed-restricted permit. To celebrate, the Dumb Friends League is hosting a “Pittie Party” this week.
People adopting a pit bull from the DDFL this week will get half off the adoption fee (for pit bulls one-year-old and older,) a pittie parent t-shirt, a KONG toy and Hills Pet Nutrition treats.
“We can’t wait to start placing even more of our wonderful pups of all breeds and backgrounds in their new homes,” said Ali Mickelson, public affairs advisor for the League.
Learn more about this event and pit bulls currently available for adoption at ddfl.org. All League adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip ID and a wellness exam from a participating veterinarian.
Due to COVID-related restrictions our capacity is limited, and the process may take longer than usual.
