LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A portion of Interstate 25 near Loveland will be closed overnight Monday into Tuesday. The closure will allow construction to continue on the North Express Lanes Project.
I-25 will shut down in both directions for a 2-mile stretch in Loveland between Highway 34 and CO 402.
I-25 will close at 9 p.m. Monday and reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Northbound traffic will exit I-25 at Exit 255/CO 402, head east to County Road 13, proceed north on County Road 13 to US 34 and west on US 34 to the northbound I-25 on-ramp.
On Wednesday night, the CO 60 bridge over I-25 will be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. to allow for the removal installation of concrete barriers and roadway striping. CO 60 east- and westbound traffic will be detoured north on I-25 to CO 402 or south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 56. The frontage road closure between CO 56 and Weld County Road 46 will remain in effect.