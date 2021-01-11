ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Monday is 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler’s final day on the job. For the past eight years, he has served the residents of Arapahoe, Douglas and Elbert counties that make up Colorado’s 18th Judicial District.
Brauchler has prosecuted well-known cases like the Aurora theater shooting. He was term limited as DA.
While Monday is his last day in office, he will be sticking around for a while. The man taking over for Brauchler, 18th Judicial District Attorney-elect John Kellner has asked him to continue leading the prosecution team for the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting trial.
Devon Erickson‘s trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 1. Brauchler will serve as a chief Deputy DA during the duration of the trial.