DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis ordered all flags on public buildings to be lowered to half staff immediately until Jan. 13. The order honors police officers at the United State Capitol killed in violent attacks at the building on Jan. 6.

President Donald Trump issued the same order on Sunday to honor Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

The order also pays respect to the rest of the force and law enforcement across the country, the order states.

Meanwhile, the FBI alerted authorities across the country of groups are calling for the “storming” of courthouses in all 50 states if the president is removed from office before Inauguration Day.

Colorado State Patrol says they are aware of the planned protests. The released this statement on Monday afternoon:

The Colorado State Patrol is responsible for the protection of the Colorado State Capitol. We have been monitoring events on the national level and will continue to monitor for possible events in Colorado. We support all those who plan to peaceably assemble in order to exercise their first amendment rights. Our agency is prepared for this potential activity and emphasizes the importance of a peaceful approach that allows for safe public discourse for all. Due to security reasons, we do not discuss our staffing or our measures in place.