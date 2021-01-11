DENVER (CBS4) – Homeowners in Denver facing financial difficulties because of the coronavirus pandemic can soon receive some help. The Denver Housing Authority and other city offices will hold virtual town halls starting Jan. 12.
The goal is to share resources and help people avoid foreclosures.
“In addition to learning about the foreclosure process, homeowners will be introduced to trusted resource partners who will explore strategies for preventing and avoiding foreclosure,” Clerk and Recorder Paul D. López said.
The town halls are scheduled through June 8, and some of them will be held in Spanish or Vietnamese.
LINK: Foreclosure Town Halls