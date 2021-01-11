THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Despite the push to get more older adults vaccinated since Gov. Jared Polis gave priority to those 70 and up, there remains confusion about where to get vaccinated. Those who are interested are often met with a few open appointments that quickly fill up or an online registration system that many find difficult to navigate.

One Colorado couple, 75-year-old Gary Bugg and his 74-year-old wife Janet, who he calls “Lady Bugg” are among those in search of a COVID -19 vaccination. They got wind of this week’s Thornton Fire Department coronavirus vaccine program on Saturday night.

“We were down here at the fire department knocking on their door Sunday morning.”

But even then they were too late. The 600 spots over the three day clinic were already filled. The Thornton Fire Department has been busy getting the Moderna vaccine into the arms of people as quickly as paramedics can do it.

“Just let your arm hang down to the side there. That will be the most comfortable for you,” a paramedic told a man waiting in his car on Monday.

Greg Sheehan and his wife learned about the Thornton vaccinations on Facebook and got theirs.

“It makes me feel better mentally because I was able to get a vaccination, let’s put it that way,” he said.

Thornton signed up early on through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to administer the vaccine. They get the vaccines through the state and county health departments. They advise those over 70 to check everywhere since all the available spots for the Thornton clinic filled up quickly.

“They should look at all the venues that are available to them, with health care providers, hospitals primary care providers,” said Thornton Fire Chief Gordie Olson.

To people like the Buggs, he says be patient and vigilant.

But Bugg is frustrated, “To finally get in line, I took about 10 to 12 hours in one day.”

And they still don’t have an appointment anywhere. Thornton hopes to make more days available for vaccinations when it gets more supplies. It is not necessary to be a resident Thornton to sign up for the vaccine clinic.

