AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– UCHealth is looking for participants for another coronavirus vaccine trial. This is phase 3 of the Novavax vaccine and the third COVID-19 vaccine trial underway at UCHealth locations.
The investigational vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, which contains a protein antigen and the company’s Matrix-M adjuvant, is being evaluated in a phase 3 clinical trial sponsored by Novavax and supported by the National Institutes of Health.
“This pivotal phase 3 clinical trial in the U.S. and Mexico is critical to building on the encouraging safety and immunogenicity data we’ve generated to-date and ultimately demonstrating how well NVX-CoV2373 works to prevent COVID-19,” said Gregory M. Glenn, MD, President of R&D, Novavax, in a statement. “We are grateful to the thousands of volunteers who are stepping forward to participate in this vital research.”
UCHealth and CU School of Medicine researchers will recruit study participants in the clinical trial. Those participants will be monitored for two years to determine the safety of the vaccine and whether they contract COVID-19.
Potential participants will be contacted through UCHealth’s My Health Connection patient portal and invited to participate if they meet the criteria for the trial. Anyone who is interested in participating can also send an email to suzanne.fiorillo@cuanschutz.edu.
