JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Some welcome news for restaurants in Jefferson County — the state approved the county’s 5 Star Certification Program. Businesses can apply for higher capacity limits, despite the level of severity reflected on the COVID-19 dial.
The program is meant to “encourage businesses to implement safety measures beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines that will help slow the spread of COVID-19, and in doing so, be able to accelerate their reopening.”
Inspectors were out Monday at restaurants that have already been approved for the program. For right now, the county is focusing on restaurants without a drive-thru option.
Businesses can still apply. An inspector will be sent out once the application is approved.