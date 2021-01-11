DENVER (CBS4) – Almost a week after the U.S. Capitol riots, some are still grasping what happened and the potential for more unrest. To some, the images of the storming of the Capitol will be seared into memory like the attacks on Sept. 11. Everyone was glued to the latest updates, and the stress hasn’t ended.

“I definitely had some anxiety about the inauguration,” Anne Hershfeldt said.

Those CBS4 talked to at Riverfront Park in Denver worry about a peaceful transfer of power.

“I had the TVs on, I was switching between channels,” Colby Carr said.

Therapists call the riot on Capitol Hill a traumatizing event.

“These traumas at which they are, a trauma is a significantly distressing event that has an impact on our daily life, our daily functioning,” Anna Aurisicchio said.

Aurisicchio is a licensed social worker and trauma therapist with HealthONE, a healthcare group. She tells us, the images and ongoing discussions may trigger past trauma, as some already feel heightened anxiety from the pandemic.

“I do feel bad for Congress people, because as someone who suffers from PTSD that is very traumatic,” Samantha Escamilla.

Aurisicchio told CBS4 there’s a talk it out technique she often uses to help discussions find a balance.

“It’s called DEARMAN, so it’s an acronym, it stands for describe, express, assert, reinforce, stay mindful, appear confident and negotiate,” said Aurisicchio.

It allows people an opportunity to voice and hear other opinions, as well as helps to find a path toward common ground.

“Sometimes it might look like agree to disagree, but sometimes it might be that you agree that this point makes sense, and I will agree that makes sense what you said.”

Other times, Aurisicchio says it okay to walk away, though she warns against cutting off long-term relationships.

“Because if I cut off everybody who had a different opinion than mine, I’d be a very lonely person,” Hershfeldt thought.

While not everyone may need therapy, Aurisicchio added that self-care over the next few weeks could help with feelings of anxiety.