GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say a pickup lost control near the top of Berthoud Pass on Sunday and crossed into oncoming traffic, striking an SUV head-on and sending seven to the hospital.
An eighth person, a 60-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CSP spokesman Josh Lewis said there was ice on the road at the time of the crash, which occurred at approximately 11 a.m.
There were four people in each vehicle, he said. The Colorado Springs woman was on board a 2014 Jeep Cherokee that was travelling eastbound on Highway 40 when the westbound 2005 Ford pickup lost control.
Another woman, a 39-year-old female, was flown by helicopter to St. Anthony’s Central in Denver with life-threatening injuries, Lewis said.
Two juveniles were seriously injured. One was flown to St. Anthony’s, the other to Children’s Hospital in Aurora.
Lewis did not have information indicating which vehicles those three people were riding in. There has no determination regarding possible citations or charges, he added.
Updated conditions on the survivors were not available.