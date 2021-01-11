COVID Precautions Help Reduce Spread Of Influenza, But Experts Say You Should Still Get The Flu ShotWearing masks and practicing social distancing helps reduce the spread of the flu, but doctors say you should still get the flu shot.

January Is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month With Emphasis On Prevention, VaccineAccording to the CDC, in the past 40 years, the number of cases of cervical cancer and the number of deaths have dropped dramatically.

COVID In Pueblo: Vaccine Clinic Stops Taking Patients Before Opening Because Of Long LinesThe clinic at the Pueblo Mall stopped taking patients before it opened on Monday morning.

COVID In Colorado: UCHealth To Begin Phase 3 Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine TrialUCHealth is looking for participants for another coronavirus vaccine trial. This is phase 3 of the Novavax vaccine and the third COVID-19 vaccine trial underway at UCHealth locations.

COVID In Pitkin County: Board Of Health To Discuss Moving Into Level Red On Colorado COVID-19 DialPitkin County's Board of Health will discuss moving into Level Red on Colorado's COVID-19 dial on Monday afternoon.

COVID In Adams County: School District Will Not Take Part In High School SportsIn just more than two weeks, high school athletes all over the state will begin Season B, except for those in one Adams County district.