COVID In Adams County: School District Will Not Take Part In High School SportsIn just more than two weeks, high school athletes all over the state will begin Season B, except for those in one Adams County district.

Baby Girl Born With Life-Threatening Defect Considered A 'Fighter'"All of her abdominal organs were up in the chest. Her heart was moved over into her armpit. Her stomach was where her heart is."

COVID In Colorado: Antibody Test Could Provide Better GuidanceThe potential of a more sensitive test that provides better guidance to healthcare providers on how to treat the long-term effects of the virus.

Girl Has Steel Bar Behind Sternum To Reshape Her Sunken ChestA fourth grader from Parker has a steel bar behind her sternum. It was surgically placed there to push her sunken chest into a normal position.

COVID In Colorado: Denver Public Schools Puts Up Strong Defense Against CoronavirusAs Denver Public Schools students prepare to return to the classroom for in-person learning next week,

COVID In Colorado: Stride Community Health Expands Into Vaccination Program For 70+Stride Community Health is making older adults a priority in their new coronavirus vaccination program but getting the doses they need is a challenge.