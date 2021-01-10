GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Berthoud Pass was closed Sunday afternoon for a deadly crash. Colorado State Patrol troopers say two vehicles crashed near mile marker 245.
Several people were extricated and taken to the hospital with critical injuries, CSP says.
US 40 Berhoud Pass closed – Winter Park to Empire
CSP is investigating a fatal crash near my 245.
Alternate Route
I-70 to Silverthorne (mp 205)
Colo 9 north to US 40 (Kremmling)
No ETA to open. S1 pic.twitter.com/ybq6ivyL44
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) January 10, 2021
Eastbound traffic was re-routed onto US 40 to Kremmling and then CO 9 to Silverthorne. Westbound traffic used CO 9 to Kremmling and then US 40.
Details about the victim have not been released.
The pass reopened at around 4:20 p.m.