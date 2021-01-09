EATON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 21-year-old man faces new, more serious charges for his alleged actions during a “Blue Lives Matter” rally in Eaton. The rally took place in July.
Police arrested Isaiah Cordova after they say he drove an SUV into a park where participants were gathered. He was initially charged with seven counts of attempted assault, seven counts of felony menacing and reckless driving.
According to court records on Saturday, Cordova now faces seven counts of first degree attempted murder – in place of the assault charges -, seven counts of menacing with a weapon and seven counts of attempted second degree assault with a deadly weapon.
At the time of his arrest, he posted a $5,000 bond. The Greeley Tribune reports a Weld County District Court judge did not change the bond in light of the new charges.
The judge told the Tribune she didn’t believe increasing the bond would change anything, and Cordova has been compliant with the bond conditions.