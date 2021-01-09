DENVER (CBS4) – A slow-moving storm system was located over southeast Utah early Saturday. It will clip Colorado as it slides southeast toward central Texas today.
It’s a weak weather maker but it will be able to produce some areas of light snow along and east of the Continental Divide today and tonight. Most places will only see an inch or two but a few spots could get up to three. In Denver the best window for snowfall will be between 3 and 10 pm. For many areas this will be the first accumulating snowfall of 2021.
The heaviest totals will come from extreme southeast Colorado where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. Up to 6 inches or more will be possible in places like Trinidad and Walsenburg.
Temperatures will be below normal today in Denver and on the eastern plains with many locations struggling to reach the lower and middle 30s. The mountains will see highs in the 20s and 30s.
A gradual clearing will take place on Sunday as the storm moves into Texas but it will remain chilly with a northerly flow of wind. Warmer weather arrives starting Monday with highs in Denver getting back into the 40s. We could be near 60 degrees by Wednesday. It may turn unsettled again by next weekend.