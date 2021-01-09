DENVER (CBS4)– Early learning through fifth grade Denver Public School students are preparing to return to the classroom Monday. Some schools are offering a phased-in approached through the week.

The district is hoping it has put up a strong defense against coronavirus.

DPS employee Tim Huffman showed CBS4’s Rick Sallinger a model classroom they have prepared for training, “We got the desk here, just a single desk, we would have no double desk.”

There are plastic dividers to separate the students, signs reminding them to stay apart and hand sanitizing stations. It’s located in a giant DPS warehouse containing the supplies being delivered to schools.

RELATED: Denver Public Schools Teachers Concerned About Returning To Classroom Next Week

Huffman showed off a huge cache, “These are the N95 masks donated by the State of Colorado for all the schools for protection.”

This arsenal also includes protective suits, enough disinfectant for a small army and hand sanitizer to keep the germs away. The deliveries to the schools has been going on since March.

“There were like three pallets per school. Now it’s like half a pallet because we have shipped out so much stuff.”

Some teachers and others claimed that DPS doesn’t have a plan, but the district is showing that it does.

DPS spokeswoman Winna Maclaren provided examples of more preventative measures being taken at the schools, “Health screenings before entering the building, frequent handwashing for hygiene, wearing a face mask.”

Earlier this year, DPS showed how the classrooms are cleaned. Now as students and staff return, they wiil be able to be tested at stations set up outside several schools to try to make sure no one brings the virus inside.

Middle and high school students are hoping to return to in-person or a hybrid learning model later this month. Other school districts have different schedules.