CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Castle Rock police want to find two people they say stole from several people in the Crystal Valley neighborhood. The thefts happened overnight between Christmas night and Dec. 26, police say.
Investigators say the suspects burglarized multiple cars. The suspects were caught on surveillance images, however investigators ask anyone with security cameras in the area to contact them.
They’re specifically looking at activity starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 25 until 10 a.m. on Dec. 26.
Those with more information are asked to contact Det. deLumeau at SdeLumeau@crgov.com.