(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an avalanche advisory which covers the Front Range, Vail and Summit zones all weekend. The latest avalanche forecast map shows considerable danger for those areas.
The advisory is in effect through Monday morning.
“Stay off and out from under all north through east to southeast-facing steep slopes. Dangerous conditions exist in these specific areas,” the agency stated on its website. “Tone down terrain choices and choose safer options on lower-angled slopes, well clear of any steep terrain above.”
Experts say backcountry skiers can trigger an avalanche even below treeline. They ask outdoor enthusiasts to “pay attention” to shooting cracks and sounds of collapsing.
On Friday, emergency responders were called to a human-triggered avalanche on Jones Pass near Winter Park. No one was hurt in the event.