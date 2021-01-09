ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies say a Chevrolet Silverado hit one of their patrol cars Saturday morning. It happened near South Valentia Street and East Iliff Avenue.
An unknown number of deputies first responded to the area for a report of three suspicious vehicles; a white Ford Expedition, a brown Chevrolet Silverado and black Cadillac Escalade.
Deputies say they found the Escalade which was reported stolen from an unknown location.
As one deputy stayed with the Escalade, other deputies looked for the other vehicles. They say the Escalade then drove away, and the Silverado dodged deputies while hitting one patrol car.
At one point, deputies chased one of the vehicles, which investigators did not identify, on eastbound Iliff, but later stopped the chase when it drove into the opposite lanes of traffic.
One of the suspect vehicles, which investigators also did not specify, drove away from a deputy near Havana Street and Dartmouth Avenue.
The Silverado has damage to the right headlight area. Deputies did not get any license plate information on the Silverado and say the Escalade did not have any plates which were visible.