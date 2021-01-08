Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The newest member of West Metro Fire Rescue has four legs and a nose for trouble. Rotc is an arson dog and he’s a first for the department.
Rotc is a well-trained accelerant detection dog that just graduated from the arson dog training program.
His handler expects Rotc to be a huge asset to the team.
“Rotc’s biggest contribution to the investigation is speed, what takes us hours or even days if it’s a big scene, can take him just minutes,” said Brian Eberle with West Metro Fire.
Rotc is the first arson dog to join West Metro Fire and the third in Colorado trained through the State Farm program.