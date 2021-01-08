(CBS4) – Thankfully, it appears no one was hurt in the human-caused avalanche on Jones Pass in Colorado’s mountains on Friday. The pass is located west of Empire, near the division between Clear Creek County and Grand County.
Officials with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center confirmed to CBS4 that they were responding to the area on Friday to determine what happened.
Two years ago, a 48-year-old Empire man named Hans Berg died while skiing in the Colorado backcountry after being caught in an avalanche on Jones Pass.
The current avalanche danger is moderate around Colorado, or 2 out of 5 on the CAIC’s danger scale. It is expected to stay that way into Saturday.
Avalanche experts are warning people to be careful in the backcountry, especially on terrain features that approach 35 degrees in slope.
More snow and wind this weekend could cause conditions to change in some areas as a fast-moving storm crosses the state. Stay tuned to updated forecasts if you plan to head into the backcountry.