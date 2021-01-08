DENVER (CBS4) — On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis said the goal is for 70% of Coloradans 70 years old and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of February — if distribution goes according to plan.

“We are beginning to be working through everybody 70 and up, and there’s an important reason for that,” Gov. Polis stated Friday. “Seventy-eight percent of COVID deaths are people age 70 and up — just under half of total hospitalizations.”

On Friday, Polis announced his “wildly important goals” — or “WIGs.”

Polis clarified that achieving those goals depends on vaccine distribution from the federal government — and said the state is currently receiving 70,000 vaccines per week.

“Obviously a big variable here is we need the reliable supply from the federal government of the vaccine, but as long as we can ensure that… we’re going to reach that goal of 70% of Coloradans 70+ vaccinated by the end of February,” Polis stated.

“Everybody who wants it should be able to get it by the end of February, but it means that you might not get that appointment for this week, or even next week… there is not enough vaccine that we are getting from the federal government to do this all in one or two weeks.”

Polis said many of the hospitals in our state are doing outreach to people 70 and up right now, but if you aren’t sure when you are eligible to get he vaccine, you should contact your health care provider.