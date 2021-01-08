Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A storm racing toward Colorado from the west should take an almost ideal track for snow in the metro area starting during the day on Saturday. Although the likelihood of snow is high, snow totals will be generally low.
The snow will end before daybreak on Sunday with 1-2 inches of most of the metro area. Some locations west of I-25 could get up to 4 inches. The heaviest snow in Colorado will be in the southern region of the state.
Sunny skies return Sunday with chilly temperatures for the second half of the weekend.