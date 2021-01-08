ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 42,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Adams County, keeping many people home sick or under quarantine. Adams County is offering another testing resource that will help its community get health information as quickly as possible.

“There is still a great need for testing in our community, and we want to ensure residents who need a free test can get one,” said Emma Pinter, Adams County Commissioner and Board Chair.

Adams County has opened a new rapid testing site at Riverdale Regional Park. It will provide same-day results for free.

Rapid tests at some locations could set you back up to $165. Adams County has partnered with Advanced Urgent Care to offer up to 500 rapid test per day.

“We have a lot of essential workers. We have a lot of police officers, we have a lot of nurses, a lot of mail people. A lot of workers that have continued exposure,” said Pinter.

Pinter says it’s imperative that rapid testing resources be accessible, especially for those who need to return to their jobs.

“It is expensive, but it’s worth doing. Our community is worth it. It’s really important that we have a fast turnaround on our tests because they have to keep working,” said Pinter.

Rapid testing at Riverdale Regional Park tests for COVID-19 and the flu. The previous rapid testing sites located throughout the county have all been consolidated into this one location.

“Consolidating these sites into one location allows us to continue providing free rapid tests to Adams County residents in one consistent location with more than ample space to conduct testing operations,” said Pinter.

The Water World testing site will remain open through March.

Registration is not required, and you don’t have to be an Adams County resident to get tested.

The Riverdale Regional Park site will operate Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open through the end of March.

Riverdale Regional Park

9755 Henderson Rd.

Brighton, CO 80601

LINK: Adams County Free COVID-19 Testing Sites