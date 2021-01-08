More Cases Of COVID Variant Identified In ColoradoColorado health officials have identified two additional cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant in the state.

Summit County Seeing Success With COVID Vaccinations Thanks To Drive-Thru PodAs states struggle to find ways to effectively distribute and administer vaccinations, one Colorado community has found success through local pharmacies and a drive-thru pod.

COVID In Colorado: Rapid Test Allows Teachers To Get Results Faster During Return To In-Person LearningTeachers would be allowed to take the rapid test from their home once a week and schools could keep tests on hand to immediately test anyone with symptoms.

COVID In Colorado: Denver Public Schools Teachers Concerned About Returning To Classroom Next Week With many Denver Public Schools students returning to the classroom next week, a group of teachers and other employees held what they called a "vigil" outside the Denver Public Schools administration building.

COVID In Denver: Shorter Wait Times, Fewer Visitors At Coronavirus Testing SitesThe Denver Department of Health and Environment has learned a lot since its initial testing sites and operations have improved, but there are fewer people getting tested to see it for themselves.

Denver Public Schools Now Offering Free COVID-19 Testing For Students And StaffThere are several sites throughout the community open weekdays or weekends.