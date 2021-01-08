COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reopened on Friday after a brief closure due to a water main break. Officials said the break happened at 6 a.m., causing the water to be shut off for the entire zoo.
“Both ice on roadways and a lack of access to restrooms and water within the Zoo created conditions that required closure to the public,” zoo officials stated on Facebook. “Animal care staff was able to store enough water for our animals to get them comfortably through the shut-down.”
Staff were able to fix the break and reopen at noon. Officials said people who pre-purchased tickets during the closure will receive a refund.
Ticket holders do not need to contact the zoo to request a refund. To purchase tickets to the zoo, visit cmzoo.org.