BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police Department employees received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. Chief of Police Maris Herold took part in the vaccination event along with several officers and department staff.
This week Chief Herold & several BPD officers & professional staff received their first dose of the vaccine! Please do your part #Boulder to help everyone stay safe by wearing your mask & staying 6 feet apart. Thanks for the painless shots @BoulderCHealth ! #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/5mroEsoM6v
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) January 8, 2021
The vaccines were administered with help from Boulder Community Health.
Colorado is currently in Phase 1A and 1B of the vaccine distribution, which includes first responders and Coloradans age 70 and older. On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis said the goal is for 70% of Coloradans age 70 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of February.
Meeting the goal will depend on vaccine distribution from the federal government. Currently, the state is receiving 70,000 vaccines per week, according to Polis.
“We are beginning to be working through everybody 70 and up, and there’s an important reason for that,” Gov. Polis stated Friday. “Seventy-eight percent of COVID deaths are people age 70 and up — just under half of total hospitalizations.”
