AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Two different explosions in the past two weeks have investigators in Aurora asking for public assistance. Aurora Fire Rescue and the Aurora Police Department investigators are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the devices.
In the first incident, an explosive device was detonated on Dec. 25, 2020 about 5:30 a.m. and was reported by people living nearby. The explosion caused damage to two homes in the 18000 block of E. Mansfield Ave.
In the second incident, someone called 911 to report the sound of shots fired in the area of their home about 4:45 a.m. on Thursday. Aurora police officers who arrived on the scene found a detonated explosive device which caused damage to one home in the 4600 block of S. Pagosa Circle.
Both explosions, located within one mile of each other, caused damage but no injuries were reported. Investigators are hoping someone may have information about these explosions, including security camera footage, doorbell camera videos or photos.
Additional Information from Aurora Police Department:
If you have any information or recordings in the area during the dates and times below, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or www.MetroDenverCrimeStoppers.com.
December 25 between 5:00-6:00 a.m.
Area of E. Mansfield Ave. and E. Loyola Drive
January 7 between 4:00 and 5:30 a.m.
Area of S. Pagosa Way and S. Pitkin St.