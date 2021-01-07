AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A water main break in Aurora on Thursday caused traffic problems throughout the day. It happened at the intersection of South Parker Road and Iliff Avenue in the early morning.
Traffic is open for:
Southbound South Parker Road
One lane of northbound South Parker Road
One lane of eastbound Iliff Avenue
All of westbound Iliff Avenue was closed at Havana.
TRAFFIC UPDATE.
Southbound Parker, one lane northbound Parker and eastbound Iliff Ave. are open to traffic. Westbound Iliff remains closed at Havana. Alternate routes using Havana to Mississippi are recommended for NB or WB traffic. Closures should remain in effect until 4 pm. pic.twitter.com/Q4CRziGVTw
— Aurora Water (@AuroraWaterCO) January 7, 2021
The closures were expected to last until 4 p.m.