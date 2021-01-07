CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A water main break in Aurora on Thursday caused traffic problems throughout the day. It happened at the intersection of South Parker Road and Iliff Avenue in the early morning.

Traffic is open for:

Southbound South Parker Road
One lane of northbound South Parker Road
One lane of eastbound Iliff Avenue

All of westbound Iliff Avenue was closed at Havana.

The closures were expected to last until 4 p.m.

