By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police say their officer who was stabbed at a hotel on Wednesday is at the hospital in “stable” condition. The stabbing happened while the officer was taking a suspect into custody in the evening near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and 6th Avenue.

(credit: CBS)

It happened at the at the Comfort Suites/MainStay Suites at 620 Federal Boulevard. The officer was taking the suspect into custody on a trespass/harassment report when the attack happened and the officer was seriously hurt.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Neither the officer nor the suspect have been identified.

