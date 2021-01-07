NFL Wild Card Playoffs NFC Picks: Bears-Saints Could Go 'Right Down To The Wire,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteInjuries or COVID likely to heavily factor into all three of the NFC's Wild Card playoff matchups this weekend.

Gabrielle Naveah Green & Lex Lumpkin On Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game: 'This Is Geared Specifically For Kids & Families'The Nickelodeon stars discuss the NFL coming to the network for the first time on Sunday afternoon with the Bears & Saints NFC Wild Card game.

Will Barton's Advice For Nikola Jokic Pays Off, Nuggets Defeat TimberwolvesNikola Jokic scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets scrambled late to beat Minnesota 123-116.

COVID In Colorado: Face Masks Required During Play For High School BasketballAnother season of high school athletics is about to begin, and for student athletes in two of the sports, masks will be mandatory during play.

Peyton Manning And John Lynch Named Finalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and safety John Lynch have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.