WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people are in custody in Colorado and Illinois following their arrests in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Westminster on New Year’s Eve. Joshua Raisbeck died at a hospital that night after being confronted and attacked outside the Circle K convenience store at 76th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

According to Trevor Materasso of the Westminster Police Department, Raisbeck was murdered over $40 owed to the suspects for a pair of shoes that the suspects had stolen and sold to him.

Brett Philip Kalina, 28, was taken into custody in Decatur, Illinois, after participating in a parking lot drug deal, according to WPD’s Materasso. He is being held on two murder counts and an aggravated robbery charge.

A 17-year-old female was also arrested in Decatur along with Kalina, though on outstanding warrants from Kansas. Materasso told CBS4 he anticipates charges in the fatal stabbing will eventually be filed against her as well, as detectives believe she was driving the getaway vehicle.

The two were found with the gray 2000 BMW 7-Series that drove away from the scene New Year’s Eve.

The third suspect, 28-year-old Deven Mykol Lamaster, 28, was spotted walking along the street by members of the victim’s family on Jan. 3. Officers caught up to him at 72nd Avenue and Raleigh Street — about a half mile from the crime scene — and placed him in handcuffs. His charges are pending.

Materasso said several witnesses of the stabbing incident left the crime scene but were identified by detectives on surveillance video and contacted. They eventually cooperated.

Jamie Velasquez of Arvada posted Thursday afternoon on Facebook, “Please help me lay my son to rest,” and linked to a GoFundMe page for Josh Raisbeck.