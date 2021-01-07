DENVER (CBS4) – Two people who police say are responsible for a Denver shooting late last month along Monaco Parkway that left one man dead and a woman hurt now face formal charges in the case. Tameka Dudley and Joshua Hamm face multiple charges, including first degree murder and aggravated robbery. They are being charged separately, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.
The criminal activity started on Dec. 28 when officers responded to a home on 9th and Monaco Parkway where a woman said she had been shot during a robbery.
The woman who called for help was gravely wounded and Mark Outman, a 64-year-old family member, was killed.
Hamm, 38, was arrested at the scene, Dudley, 44, was found a few days later and a third suspect — Larry Hamm, 47 — was shot and killed by police. That shooting by police is currently under review by the DA’s office.
Investigators said a few days after the crime that they do not know why the suspects targeted the home. They said the suspects posed as utility workers and wore reflective vests and hard hats in their robbery attempt.