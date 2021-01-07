(CBS4) – As the entertainment industry begins to restart after COVID-19 shutdowns, another movie theater chain is reopening its doors. Harkins Theaters will being showing movies starting on Friday.
Starting Friday, moviegoers can see new releases and classics at Colorado locations. New releases include Wonder Woman 1984, News of the World, and Promising Young Woman. Classics such as The Bodyguard, Sex and the City, and Rocky series will show as well.
Harkins is also introducing new protocols for those attending shows at their theaters. All guests must wear a face covering. Those with a disability preventing them from wearing a mask for long periods will be required to wear a face shield. Anyone who does not want to wear the covering will be asked to return when local ordinances are relaxed.
Seating will be reserved, in pairs, and spaced out, with empty seats utilized for spacing. Showtimes will be staggered to reduce the number of people in the building. Sanitizing stations will be placed all around the building.
Theater workers will undergo health checks daily and will be required to wear masks at all times.
Guests can reserve entire theaters for up to 20 people for $99.