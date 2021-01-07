DENVER (CBS4) – After another relatively mild January on Thursday, the first of two cold fronts will bring cooler weather for Friday followed by a chance for snow on Saturday with the second front.
The initial cold front set to pass over the state Thursday night is weak and has very little moisture associated with it. Mountain areas north of Interstate 70 could see up to 1 inch of snow in a few spots. The mountains of Summit County could see flurries but probably nothing more. Needless to say, it’s a very underwhelming storm system!
The second cold front set to arrive Friday night is stronger and has far more moisture compared to the first front.
There is a somewhat good chance for snow in the Denver area Saturday afternoon but any accumulation is expected to be very minor. Areas farther south including Colorado Springs and Pueblo have a much better chance for accumulating snow. The Walsenburg area should get at least 3 to 6 inches of snow while El Paso and Pueblo Counties should get at least an inch.
While the chance for snow accumulation in the Denver metro area is low, the cold air associated with the storm is guaranteed. Highs will only be in the 30s on Saturday.