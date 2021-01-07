Homeless Advocates Lash Out At Aurora Mayor Mike CoffmanThey are upset that he decided to sleep on the streets for a week to find out more about those experiencing homelessness.

Congressman Neguse Of Colorado Is One Of Many Calling For The 25th Amendment To Be InvokedJoe Neguse was in the Capitol yesterday as rioters broke in and is now calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

One Colorado Man Was Arrested In D.C. For Curfew Violation YesterdayA Colorado man was one of the people arrested yesterday at the Capitol.

Dr. Ravi Shah Talks About Why Athletes Are Especially Vulnerable To MigrainesDr. Ravi Shah, founder of Neurology of the Rockies, talks about migraines, why athletes are especially vulnerable to them, and new treatments.

Studying COVID-19: CSU Biobank Researchers Hope To Answer Questions About 'Long Haulers'Answers to questions yet to be raised about COVID-19 are already being compiled at Colorado State University’s “biobank.”

Water Main Break In Aurora At South Parker Road & Iliff Avenue Causes Traffic IssuesA water main break in Aurora on Thursday caused traffic problems throughout the day. It happened at the intersection of South Parker Road and Iliff Avenue in the early morning.

