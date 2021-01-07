Two cold fronts are heading for Colorado and will impact us heading into the weekend. One will bring snow, it won’t be much but we’ll take what we can get.
The first will move through on Thursday night, and that will mainly just knock down our temperatures on Friday. We’ll also see some cloudy sky for most of the state.
The second races in right behind the first. It will move in Friday and move out Saturday. This front will drop our temperatures even more, we’ll head down to the 30s for the Front Range! We will have a chance for some light snow in Denver and the Front Range on Saturday afternoon. It won’t be much.
Southern Colorado will get the most snow from this storm, but again it won’t be much.
Everything will clear out on Sunday and we’re left with some chilly temperatures. Early next week, we warm back up with plenty of sunshine.