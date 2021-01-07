DENVER (CBS4) – On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis said the state had partnered to bring the BinaxNOW rapid test to school districts and private schools that opt-in to the program. Teachers would be allowed to take the rapid test from their home once a week and schools could keep tests on hand to immediately test anyone with symptoms.
The rapid result allows quicker contact tracing and ability to issue quarantines.
“COVID testing is a key component to the health and safety of students and educators,” said Amie Baca-Oehlert the Colorado Education Association President.
Polis said the state will have access to one million rapid tests each month through June.
Baca-Oehlert said it was a step in the right direction, along with providing more masks to teachers, but it hasn’t erased concerns from teachers.
“We have a lot of unknowns a whole new strain was discovered, and we have no idea what the impact and implications of that will be on this spring semester,” She said. “Many of our teachers have trepidation and fear and anxiety about working around, often times, hundreds of students in our public schools.”
Many schools around Colorado expect to have kids in the classroom by the end of the month.
“The key here is that we continue to work together to implement every strategy possible so that it’s as safe as possible for students and educators,” Baca-Oehlert.