COVID In Colorado: Denver Public Schools Teachers Concerned About Returning To Classroom Next Week With many Denver Public Schools students returning to the classroom next week, a group of teachers and other employees held what they called a "vigil" outside the Denver Public Schools administration building.

COVID In Colorado: Rapid Test Allows Teachers To Get Results Faster During Return To In-Person LearningTeachers would be allowed to take the rapid test from their home once a week and schools could keep tests on hand to immediately test anyone with symptoms.

More Cases Of COVID Variant Identified In ColoradoColorado health officials have identified two additional cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant in the state.

Summit County Seeing Success With COVID Vaccinations Thanks To Drive-Thru PodAs states struggle to find ways to effectively distribute and administer vaccinations, one Colorado community has found success through local pharmacies and a drive-thru pod.

COVID In Denver: Shorter Wait Times, Fewer Visitors At Coronavirus Testing SitesThe Denver Department of Health and Environment has learned a lot since its initial testing sites and operations have improved, but there are fewer people getting tested to see it for themselves.

Denver Public Schools Now Offering Free COVID-19 Testing For Students And StaffThere are several sites throughout the community open weekdays or weekends.