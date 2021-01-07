The calls come a day after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.

“President Trump is a real danger to this country.” DeGette, who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, stated. “Whether it be through the invocation of the 25th Amendment or by Congress’s power to impeach, President Trump needs to be removed from office immediately.”

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president. The section of the amendment specifically addressing this procedure has never been invoked.

On Thursday morning, Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, said there was no question that Trump’s words incited Wednesday’s events.

“He is a violent man, he’s an ill man,” Rep. Crow said in an interview on “CBS This Morning.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that Democrats were prepared to impeach Trump for a second time if the 25th Amendment were not invoked.

Lawmakers plan to formally introduce the resolution in the U.S. House Monday. The full text of the resolution is available here.