The calls come a day after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.
“President Trump is a real danger to this country.” DeGette, who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, stated. “Whether it be through the invocation of the 25th Amendment or by Congress’s power to impeach, President Trump needs to be removed from office immediately.”
The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president. The section of the amendment specifically addressing this procedure has never been invoked.
On Thursday morning, Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, said there was no question that Trump’s words incited Wednesday’s events.
“He is a violent man, he’s an ill man,” Rep. Crow said in an interview on “CBS This Morning.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that Democrats were prepared to impeach Trump for a second time if the 25th Amendment were not invoked.
Lawmakers plan to formally introduce the resolution in the U.S. House Monday. The full text of the resolution is available here.
Trump released a video statement condemning the actions of the rioters on Thursday evening. He called it a “heinous attack” and said he was “outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.”
“I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders,” Trump continued. “The demonstrators who infiltrated the capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”
“We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high. But now tempers must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America. My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing I was fighting to defend American democracy,” Trump stated.
“Now Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”
