WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Health care workers who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in December received their second dose this week, including staff at Centura Health on Wednesday. Doctors want to remind the public it is necessary to get both shots for the vaccine to become fully effective.

“It’s critical for those people who are considering getting vaccinated, those who have received that first dose of the vaccination go on to get the second dose of the vaccine,” said Dr. Andrew French, the vice president of quality, safety, and clinical operations for Centura Health. “That’s really critical in terms of us really seeing the light of the tunnel and reaching the conclusion ultimately of this pandemic.”

French demonstrated the second dose vaccination to remind the public about possible side effects and next steps. He received the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires three weeks in between each dose. While healthcare organizations say they use their supply of the vaccine as they get it to administer first doses, they work with federal agencies to coordinate shipments so the second shot will be ready. An appointment is scheduled for the next dose when you receive the first shot of the vaccine.

“We haven’t seen anything so far along this pathway, that’s given us any concern or is in line for that first dose of that vaccine of showing,” Dr. French told CBS4 on a video conference call on Wednesday. “And us not having enough supply or begin unable to vaccinate them.”

As healthcare providers across Colorado begin second doses, the eligibility for vaccination in Phase 1B recently expanded and more people are working to get their first dose. Dr. French says he is confident that enough of the vaccine will be available for the general public to get both doses this summer in later phases.

“We will definitely be administering the vaccinate to the general public along the timeframe that has been posed by CDPH and Governor Polis,” he said.