By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:25th Amendment, Colorado News, Donald Trump, Ed Perlmutter

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter is taking to Twitter, calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Pres. Donald Trump from office. This comes one day after a violent mob broke into the Captiol Building, forcing Congress and their staff to evacuate.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., at the House steps of the U.S. Capitol during votes on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Perlmutter went on to state that “I have long supported removing President Trump from office. He is clearly unfit to carry out his duties, has failed to uphold his oath of office, and has incited violence since before taking office.”

He also tweeted that removing Trump from office “will ensure the peaceful transition of power to the new administration and turn the corner on this chaotic, unlawful and dangerous presidency.”

Perlmutter represents the 7th District of Colorado in Congress.

Comments (3)
  1. Trump Won says:
    January 7, 2021 at 4:32 pm

    Nice try, but the 25th Amendment is to only be used for medical reasons.

    Reply
  2. Locked and loaded says:
    January 7, 2021 at 4:16 pm

    Selective liberal vision.

    Reply
  3. Dwight Smith says:
    January 7, 2021 at 3:32 pm

    He Ed. Where was the outrage over the last six months of riots, looting, burning, and murders from the antifa and blm thugs.

    Reply

