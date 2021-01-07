DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter is taking to Twitter, calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Pres. Donald Trump from office. This comes one day after a violent mob broke into the Captiol Building, forcing Congress and their staff to evacuate.
I have long supported removing President Trump from office. He is clearly unfit to carry out his duties, has failed to uphold his oath of office, and has incited violence since before taking office.
— Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) January 7, 2021
Perlmutter went on to state that “I have long supported removing President Trump from office. He is clearly unfit to carry out his duties, has failed to uphold his oath of office, and has incited violence since before taking office.”
While the focus must remain on January 20th and the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration, the 25th Amendment is the only way to remove Trump from office immediately which is why I’m calling on Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment today.
— Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) January 7, 2021
He also tweeted that removing Trump from office “will ensure the peaceful transition of power to the new administration and turn the corner on this chaotic, unlawful and dangerous presidency.”
This will ensure the peaceful transition of power to the new administration and turn the corner on this chaotic, unlawful and dangerous presidency. #copolitics
— Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) January 7, 2021
Perlmutter represents the 7th District of Colorado in Congress.
