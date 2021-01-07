CBS4 EXCLUSIVEAurora Mayor Mike Coffman calls for changes after voluntarily experiencing homelessness for a week
By Jennifer McRae
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Search and rescue teams have found a deceased woman believed to be missing woman Christine Cummings. Christine Cummings was last known to be at her home on Dec. 29 and hasn’t been seen since.

Christine Cummings (credit: Fort Collins Police)

The Jeep was found parked at the Emmaline Lake trailhead in the Pingree Park area of Poudre Canyon on Tuesday afternoon. Search teams canvassing the area located a deceased female presumed to be Cummings on Wednesday afternoon.

The Larimer County Coroner will officially release the woman’s identity at a later time, as well as cause and manner of death. Investigators say foul play is not suspected.

“This community showed a truly remarkable outpouring of support in the effort to locate Christine,” said Fort Collins Police Services Chief Jeff Swoboda in a statement. “We share your grief in this tragic loss of life, and our deepest condolences are with Christine’s family and everyone impacted by this heartbreaking outcome.”

