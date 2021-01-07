FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Search and rescue teams have found a deceased woman believed to be missing woman Christine Cummings. Christine Cummings was last known to be at her home on Dec. 29 and hasn’t been seen since.
The Jeep was found parked at the Emmaline Lake trailhead in the Pingree Park area of Poudre Canyon on Tuesday afternoon. Search teams canvassing the area located a deceased female presumed to be Cummings on Wednesday afternoon.
The Larimer County Coroner will officially release the woman’s identity at a later time, as well as cause and manner of death. Investigators say foul play is not suspected.
“This community showed a truly remarkable outpouring of support in the effort to locate Christine,” said Fort Collins Police Services Chief Jeff Swoboda in a statement. “We share your grief in this tragic loss of life, and our deepest condolences are with Christine’s family and everyone impacted by this heartbreaking outcome.”