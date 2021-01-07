CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Daphne left her home in the 2100 block of Richfield Way about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said she doesn’t have a history of running away.

Daphne (credit: Aurora Police)

Daphne is described as 4-foot-11, 100 pounds. She wears a hearing aid and walks with a limp. She was wearing the same shirt in the picture the last time anyone saw her.

Anyone who sees Daphne or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

