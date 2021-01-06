DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ordered city agencies to close all municipal buildings early on Wednesday, after hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Colorado State Capitol — and demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol.
“We are monitoring closely the situation occurring right now at the U.S. Capitol, as well as the demonstration taking place here in [Denver],” Mayor Hancock tweeted.
“With the activities around the country and approximately 700 individuals downtown who have gathered at the State Capitol, out of an abundance of caution, I have instructed city agencies to close municipal buildings early,” he stated.
Posts on social media called for supporters of President Donald Trump to join what was called a “We Are The Storm” rally to “protest this fraudulent election” the the state Capitol. They began gathering at noon and the event is scheduled to last until 4 p.m.
The Denver Police Department said officers were prepared to step in if things turned violent.
Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed barricades and confronted police outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, shortly after Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term.
Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results.
My last comment was somehow removed so here it goes again…maybe in a way that the leftist cbs4 people will allow it. I sure hope that the liberal loonies running the once great state of colorado let all the “protestors” go just like they did the antifa and blm loonies that they chose not to prosecute…doubtful… The libs should be very proud of who they voted in…..complete losers.
Democrats spent the last 4 years demeaning and dividing the nation with racial slurs, corruption, and hate rhetoric .. and now that votes don’t matter this is what the result is. Congrats Dems, you built this.