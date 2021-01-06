CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A private flight with puppies onboard made its way from California to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Volunteer pilots transported four 8-week-old pups from Santa Rosa to the Centennial Airport for Canine Companions for Independence. Other puppies were also flown to other states as part of the operation.
Canine Companions for Independence trains assistance dogs for people with disabilities. The organization used to rely on commercial flights to move their dogs around the nation, but in the past year volunteer pilots of smaller planes have been helping out and making sure training for the dogs is not delayed due to the pandemic.
Volunteer puppy raisers will begin training the dogs before they head off to their new homes.