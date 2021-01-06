Sun-filled Wednesday With Next Chance For Snow On The WayWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

Summit County Rescue Group Is Hosting A Fundraiser To Help Train More VolunteersSummit County Rescue Group is hosting a fundraiser to increase training and get new equipment for rescues.

A Close Call For A Police Officer In Steamboat SpringsThe officer was nearly struck as he was checking on an accident scene, luckily he was not hurt.

Paul Nader Sentenced To 48 Years For Kidnapping, Sex Assault In Douglas CountyA convicted sex offender who kidnapped, beat and sexually assaulted a woman in Douglas County was sentenced to 48 years in prison on Monday.

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By An SUV In AuroraA pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV in Aurora. The driver was driving on Smith Road when they saw a man in the middle of the road at Quentin Street.

Jeep That Belongs To Missing Fort Collins Woman Christine Cummings Found In Poudre CanyonPolice have found the Jeep belonging to a woman who went missing in Fort Collins. Christine Cummings was last known to be at her home on Dec. 29 and hasn't been seen since.

