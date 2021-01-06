DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A convicted sex offender who kidnapped, beat and sexually assaulted a woman in Douglas County was sentenced to 48 years in prison on Monday. Paul Nader, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and aggravated robbery — with two sentence enhancers for the crimes of violence.
On Aug. 14, 2018, Nader approached a woman in the parking lot of a coffee shop in Lone Tree, armed with a knife. He forced her into her own vehicle and drove off with her. He physically and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle.
A short time later, he stopped at a gas station, and they both got out of the vehicle. When Nader wasn’t looking, the woman looked at a passerby and mouthed “Call 911.” Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded, and were able to rescue the woman.
“This defendant is unfit to be in society and unable to participate in the world,” the victim told the judge during sentencing.
“I have and will continue to thrive after being kidnapped, beaten and sexually assaulted. Others might not be so lucky,” she added. “I did what I did so it couldn’t happen to anyone else.”
At the time, Nader was living in Colorado Springs as a registered sex offender after a 2013 conviction in Jefferson County.