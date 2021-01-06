BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 50-year-old professional massage therapist in Boulder has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. Matthew Mandel was taken into custody on Dec. 23 after an investigation into several incidents with female clients, and now detectives are looking for additional victims. They are concerned there may have been assaults that have not yet been reported.
Mandel’s massage license was suspended by the State of Colorado in January 2020 after receiving complaints. The assaults are said to have occurred between April 2019 and September 2019.
Mandel worked at three different Boulder County businesses:
– Massage Specialists
– the Colorado Athletic Club in Boulder
– Bodywork for Liberation in Lafayette
Police said there is also a possibility he also might have worked at other businesses.
Anyone who can help authorities in their investigation into Mandel’s alleged crimes is asked to call call Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328 and reference cases 20-9145 and 19-11217.