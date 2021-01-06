CBS4 EXCLUSIVEAurora Mayor Mike Coffman goes undercover to experience homelessness for a week
By Anica Padilla
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Commerce City Police Department is looking for 44-year-old Laura Kay Lindquist, who hasn’t been heard from since Dec. 26. Family members say they believe she may be developmentally disabled or have mental health challenges and that her disappearance is not normal behavior.

Laura Kay Lindquist (credit: Commerce City Police)

Lindquist is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information that could help locate her, please call the CCPD tip line at 303-289-3626 or email Detective Mark Faulhaber at mfaulhaber@c3gov.com.

