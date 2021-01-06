Struggling Restaurants Concerned About Denver's Minimum Wage IncreaseAbout 50,000 Denver workers will receive larger paychecks as the city’s scheduled minimum wage increase took effect on Jan. 1.

CU Chancellor Phil DiStefano Tests Positive For COVIDCU Chancellor Phil DiStefano is now quarantining at his home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a university news release. He is experiencing mild symptoms.

Administrators Of COVID Vaccine In Colorado Balancing Who's Eligible With Making The Process EasyMore than a dozen Safeways are already giving vaccinations to help counties reach workers who aren't connected to larger health care systems.

Girl Has Steel Bar Behind Sternum To Reshape Her Sunken ChestA fourth grader from Parker has a steel bar behind her sternum. It was surgically placed there to push her sunken chest into a normal position.

COVID In Colorado: El Paso County Jail Makes Changes To Protect Inmates During Coronavirus PandemicFollowing a lawsuit by the ACLU, the El Paso County Jail will be required to make changes that better protect inmates and staff from COVID-19.

Colorado Counties COVID Vaccine Distribution InformationCBS4 is working to gather information on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in all of Colorado’s 64 counties.