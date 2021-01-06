BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – CU Chancellor Phil DiStefano is now quarantining at his home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a university news release. He is experiencing mild symptoms.
“I went with my family to participate in the campus monitoring program and am grateful we did,” DiStefano said. “Without it, we may not have known we needed to complete diagnostic testing. We are participating in contact tracing, and I encourage our campus community to use the campus monitoring program. Faculty, staff and students with a Buff OneCard can continue to bring their immediate family and household members to participate.”
The chancellor will cut down on his workload to focus on recovery.
“Like many others, I have been following public health advice and have taken this pandemic very seriously,” said DiStefano. “Our family’s situation is a reminder of how important it is to continue to follow public health guidance and to get tested.”