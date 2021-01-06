COVID In Colorado: Face Masks Required During Play For High School Basketball, Ice HockeyAnother season of high school athletics is about to begin, and for student athletes in two of the sports, masks will be mandatory during play.

Administrators Of COVID Vaccine In Colorado Balancing Who's Eligible With Making The Process EasyMore than a dozen Safeways are already giving vaccinations to help counties reach workers who aren't connected to larger health care systems.

Girl Has Steel Bar Behind Sternum To Reshape Her Sunken ChestA fourth grader from Parker has a steel bar behind her sternum. It was surgically placed there to push her sunken chest into a normal position.

COVID In Colorado: El Paso County Jail Makes Changes To Protect Inmates During Coronavirus PandemicFollowing a lawsuit by the ACLU, the El Paso County Jail will be required to make changes that better protect inmates and staff from COVID-19.

Colorado Counties COVID Vaccine Distribution InformationCBS4 is working to gather information on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in all of Colorado’s 64 counties.

COVID In Colorado: More Guidance Provided On Vaccine Distribution, Confusion Remains On Where To Get ItLocal public health agencies are being told to focus their efforts on vaccinations for highest risk health care workers in Phase 1A as well as moderate risk healthcare workers in Phase 1B.